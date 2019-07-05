MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here at the Central Police office (CPO) on Friday

The MNA discussed with the Sindh Police chief matters related to the reported kidnapping of a Hindu student in Thatta, said a statement.

The IGP Sindh assured the MNA of redressing the genuine grievances of Hindu community and directed the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of UmerKot and Thatta to take steps for resolving their problems.

Meanwhile, the members of Hindu Community staged a peaceful protest against the reported kidnapping of the Hindu student here outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).