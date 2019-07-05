UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Ramesh Kumar Meets IGP Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here at the Central Police office (CPO) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here at the Central Police office (CPO) on Friday.

The MNA discussed with the Sindh Police chief matters related to the reported kidnapping of a Hindu student in Thatta, said a statement.

The IGP Sindh assured the MNA of redressing the genuine grievances of Hindu community and directed the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of UmerKot and Thatta to take steps for resolving their problems.

Meanwhile, the members of Hindu Community staged a peaceful protest against the reported kidnapping of the Hindu student here outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Protest Police Kidnapping Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Student Thatta

Recent Stories

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional ..

58 seconds ago

Power supply to remain suspended from Rangur feede ..

59 seconds ago

Gallup starts study about challenges facing Sialko ..

1 minute ago

Every possible measure being taken for removal of ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister for concerted joint efforts by ..

6 minutes ago

Hajj operation begins, first flight leaves from Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.