MNA Rashidi Visits National Book Foundation

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Mehtab Akbar Rashidi visited the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Tuesday.

She was received by Murad Ali Mohmand, Managing Director of the NBF, along with other officials including Naeem Khan, Nazia Rehman, Asad Rasool Nagra, and Aftab Ahmed.

During her visit, Ali Mohmand briefed Rashidi on the aims and objectives of the NBF, highlighting the institution's academic and literary activities, including textbook development and publication.

MNA Rashidi appreciated the efforts to promote book culture and praised the work done by the NBF.

She also toured the National Book Museum, Wall of Honors, Indonesian Corner, and Bookshop, and recorded her comments in the visitor's book at the Book Museum.

As a member of the NBF's board of Directors, Rashidi expressed her commitment to making recommendations and conducting special reviews to enhance the institution's performance and address its challenges.

