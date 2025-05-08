MNA Rasool Bux Chandio lauds Pakistan armed forces, PAF on aerial victory against India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Haji Rasool Bux Chandio has lauded the bravery of the country’s armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their swift and decisive response to Indian aggression.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chandio said, “What could be a greater achievement for Pakistan than the fact that the very fighter jets India was celebrating were turned into ashes within minutes by the falcons of Pakistan Air Force. Even the international media has now acknowledged that Pakistan shot down Indian jets.”

He affirmed that every citizen of Pakistan stands ready to defend the country. “The arrogance of India had been shattered by the Pakistan Army. From now on, they will think a hundred times before taking next step,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s desire for peace was wrongly perceived as a weakness. “Pakistan is a responsible nation, so it made every effort to resolve tensions diplomatically, as any responsible country would.”

Reflecting on past incidents, Chandio noted that Pakistan had ample justification to retaliate. “Whether it was the Jaafar Express, the Samjhota Express, or terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, we had enough reasons to respond, but yet we chose restraint.”

He said that India was the only country in the world that attacks others due to the failure of its institutions. This will make the world realize how much of a threat India has become to the region and the entire world. He added that the Indian leadership will continue to lie to its people.