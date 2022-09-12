UrduPoint.com

MNA Reviews Uplift Schemes

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MNA reviews uplift schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Khalid Hussain Khan Magsi on Monday visited various villages in order to review the development work on uplift schemes of Jhal Magsi district.

During his visit, Balochistan Awami Party's Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district, and ascertained the problems of the people.

While talking to the media he said that corruption and poor work in development projects will not be acceptable under any circumstances.

"No area will be neglected in terms of uplift works, '' he said , adding that all the people of the area are equally respectable to us and we are looking at everyone from the same point of view," he noted.

He recalled that efforts are being made to solve all the basic problems including the provision of clean drinking water in the area.

People's welfare are the focus of our politics as work is going on to ensures the development and prosperity of all areas without discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Balochistan Poor Water Visit Same Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

15 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

1 hour ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.