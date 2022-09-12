MNA reviews uplift schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Khalid Hussain Khan Magsi on Monday visited various villages in order to review the development work on uplift schemes of Jhal Magsi district.

During his visit, Balochistan Awami Party's Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district, and ascertained the problems of the people.

While talking to the media he said that corruption and poor work in development projects will not be acceptable under any circumstances.

"No area will be neglected in terms of uplift works, '' he said , adding that all the people of the area are equally respectable to us and we are looking at everyone from the same point of view," he noted.

He recalled that efforts are being made to solve all the basic problems including the provision of clean drinking water in the area.

People's welfare are the focus of our politics as work is going on to ensures the development and prosperity of all areas without discrimination, he added.