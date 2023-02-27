UrduPoint.com

MNA Saira Demands Probe Against PIA Officers Involved In Self-appointment

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Saira Bano on Monday brought the attention of the Lower House of the Parliament towards the issue that some Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Directors were involved in making their own appointments on high packages that should be probed

On a supplementary question to the query of MNA Shagufta Jumani, during the question hour session of the National Assembly, MNA Bano said there was no increase in the salaries of PIA employees despite government announcements of increment for government employees in every budget.

She added that a notification for 10% increase in the employees' salaries was made but not implemented by the PIA management.

On one hand, the employees of lower ranks were facing the burden of skyrocketing inflation and on the other the Director level officers were setting their salaries by themselves while making their own appointments on different key positions.

Responding to her query, Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation, Kiran Imran Dar responded that the salaries of PIA staff was increased in 2016 and 2021.

However, the matter raised by MNA Saira Bano would be probed by the Ministry as per the law.

In a reply to the question by MNA Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto on dysfunctional Sehwan Sharif Airport, she said the Airport was activated every year on the occasion of urs in Sehwan Sharif.

However, there was neither any workload nor demand by any airline for flight operations that's the flight operations were suspended on Sehwan Sharif Airport, she said.

She added that the infrastructure was also deteriorated due to recent floods.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali raised the supplementary question on no flight operations in Chitral.

He said Chitral was a key tourism spot but flights from Peshawar and rest of the areas were being suspended for the past many years.

He added that the PIA released it's fresh schedule for flights but there was none for Chitral.

He demanded the Parliamentary Secretary to respond whether why Chitral was neglected.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation requested the member to put a fresh question in the next sitting for a detailed answer.

