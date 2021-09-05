MNA Sajid Khan lays foundation stone of small dam in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Member National Assembly ( MNA) Sajid Khan on Sunday laid foundation stone of small dam in Dara a remote area of Pandialai tehsil, Mohmand district.

The construction cost of the water conservation and supply project is Rs. 33.472 million.

A large number of people , PTI party's workers and officials of Irrigation department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Khan said construction of small dams was a part of PTI's manifesto to overcome shortage of drinking water for as well as for irrigation purpose.

He said that people of Mohmand district were facing water shortage for which more small dams would be constructed at suitable locations