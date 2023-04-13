MNA Salahuddin seeks special radio programmes on minorities' culture, special occasions

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Salahuddin on Thursday demanded the Information and Broadcasting Division to initiate special programmes alongwith its regional and provincial language programmes on culture and special occasions of the minorities of different faiths inhabiting in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Salahuddin on Thursday demanded the Information and Broadcasting Division to initiate special programmes alongwith its regional and provincial language programmes on culture and special occasions of the minorities of different faiths inhabiting in the country.

While raising a supplementary query to his question taken by the House, the MQM-P MNA underlined that the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) used to broadcast 300 programmes per day in provincial and regional languages but there was no representation of the minorities who were having equal rights in the country.

Salahuddin said the country has a beautiful collection of colorful langugages and traditions whereas there is lack of proper representation of the minorities namely Christians, Sikhs, Hinuds, Parsis and others.

He underlined that the minorities were the reality of the society and should be given proper representation on mediac to express interfaith harmony.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Ch. Shahbaz Babar responded that there were no minorities rather equal citizens of the country and brethren of the Muslims.

He argued that out of the total 300 programmes in regional and provincial languages, the minorities of different faiths were given respresentation and there was no discrimination in this regard.

However, he suggested the member that any innovative idea or recommendation in this regard should be shared with him for implementation.

Later, MNA Saira Bano of Grand Democratic Alliance regretted that the Cabinet Ministers were not performing their functions diligently as many times, the responses to her queries were not received from the respective divisions.

She also requested the Prime Minister while mentioning him to take note of the issue.

Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, while responding to her queries, said that the member made a sweeping statement pertaining to poor working of the Federal ministers.

He added that the no confidence motion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement helped bring the hidden talent of the members of the Opposition parties who remained inactive during the previous regime.

In response to another query of MNA Salahuddin pertaining to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri responded that the firms engaged under the program were unable to perform their duties at different tiers of project impementation.

She added that the member could come to BISP Headquarters to receive detailed briefing on the matter.