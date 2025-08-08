Open Menu

MNA Samar Haroon Bilour Seeks Reform In FC Shuhada Package Disbursement Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM

MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanism

Pakistan People’s Party MNA Samar Haroon Bilour Friday called for urgent reforms to the disbursement mechanism of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Shuhada compensation package, citing cases where widows were unable to receive financial assistance due to their extended absence during the 410-day iddat period, resulting in compensation being diverted to other family members

Speaking in the National Assembly on a calling attention notice, Samar Haroon Bilour voiced concern over cases where Shuhada compensation failed to reach the widows—particularly during their iddat period, when cultural and legal constraints limit their mobility and public engagement.

There must be a mechanism to ensure the Shuhada package reaches rightful recipients without delay or discrimination. Widows must not be penalized for observing iddat, Bilour emphasized.

In response, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured the House that compensation for FC and other Shuhada would be disbursed transparently, and pledged that pending payments to affected families would be cleared at the earliest.

