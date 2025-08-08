MNA Samar Haroon Bilour Seeks Reform In FC Shuhada Package Disbursement Mechanism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM
Pakistan People’s Party MNA Samar Haroon Bilour Friday called for urgent reforms to the disbursement mechanism of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Shuhada compensation package, citing cases where widows were unable to receive financial assistance due to their extended absence during the 410-day iddat period, resulting in compensation being diverted to other family members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party MNA Samar Haroon Bilour Friday called for urgent reforms to the disbursement mechanism of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Shuhada compensation package, citing cases where widows were unable to receive financial assistance due to their extended absence during the 410-day iddat period, resulting in compensation being diverted to other family members.
Speaking in the National Assembly on a calling attention notice, Samar Haroon Bilour voiced concern over cases where Shuhada compensation failed to reach the widows—particularly during their iddat period, when cultural and legal constraints limit their mobility and public engagement.
There must be a mechanism to ensure the Shuhada package reaches rightful recipients without delay or discrimination. Widows must not be penalized for observing iddat, Bilour emphasized.
In response, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured the House that compensation for FC and other Shuhada would be disbursed transparently, and pledged that pending payments to affected families would be cleared at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanis ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony55 seconds ago
-
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, public health56 seconds ago
-
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation58 seconds ago
-
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers59 seconds ago
-
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanism1 minute ago
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border28 minutes ago
-
UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued29 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals29 minutes ago
-
New SSP Investigation takes charge of office29 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams Indian media, calls for unified response to misinformation39 minutes ago
-
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited9 minutes ago