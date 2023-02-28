UrduPoint.com

MNA Seeks Details Of Cabinet Members' Foreign Visits

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ghous Bux Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Monday called for provision of details of foreign visits undertaken by Federal ministers, special assistants, advisers, and ministers of state.

Speaking during the question hour session at the National Assembly, Mahar said the cabinet members had spent billions of rupees on their foreign visits.

Responding to the query, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi informed the House that the Cabinet Division did not have complete details of the visits made by the cabinet members as the summaries in that regard were forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office by the Finance and Foreign Office divisions.

He urged the Speaker to seek information from the relevant divisions for the answer to the member's question.

The minister also requested Ghous Bux Mahar to correct the figure of Rs 650 million incurred on the foreign visits of the cabinet members. He viewed that the expenses were less than his figure.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akbar, while chairing the session, referred the question to the relevant committee of the House.

