MNA Seemi Terms RSS, Modi Biggest Terrorists In World

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

MNA Seemi terms RSS, Modi biggest terrorists in world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Seemi Bukhari has termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Indian premier Narendra Modi the biggest terrorists in the world.

Talking to a delegation of party workers here on Sunday, she said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country exposed the atrocities being committed against Kashmiri people and the Muslims in India. She said that Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren till their freedom from India.

Dr Seemi said that the RSS and Narendra Modi were two side of the same coin, whose mission was to massacre humanity.

The PTI MNA said that the RSS and Narendra Modi were implementing the same model all-over India, which it had used in Gujarat for the Muslim massacre, which was the worst kind of terrorism.

She said that the world should take immediate notice of the situation, as India want was acting on its plan to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own state through a vicious and horrific plan. It was settling Hindus in the held Kashmir valley and giving domicile of Kashmir to Indian military men.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir issue to the world as the ambassador of the Kashmiri people.

