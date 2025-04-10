MNA Sehar Kamran honored for promoting Pak-Russia ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Russia in Pakistan Albert P. Khorev presented a Memento of Appreciation to Member of the National Assembly Sehar Kamran, in recognition of her contributions to strengthening the Russia-Pakistan relations.

The recognition was made at a ceremony held at the Embassy of the Russian Federation here Thursday.

Her deep ties with Russia have bolstered bilateral relations, evident in her keynote roles at forums like the Sochi Forum, SCO and BRICS Women Congress in Novosibirsk, the Eurasian Women Forum in St. Petersburg, the Moscow Nuclear Conference, and the Kazan Forum.

In the past, Sehar Kamran was also decorated with the Russian Federation “Award of Cooperation” by the Russian foreign ministry in 2018 to acknowledge her efforts to promote bilateral relations ties.

Having served as a senator from 2012 to 2018, MNA Sehar Kamran is known for her contributions to philanthropy, education, social work and promoting Pakistan-Saudi ties, which also earned her Pakistan's national award, “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.”

A senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Sehar Kamran also heads the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) as patron-in-chief.

She also authored numerous works including Rationalism and Wisdom of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and published research on “Pakistan and Gulf Relations,” “Pak-Saudi Relations,” and “Pakistan and Russia Relations: An Overview.”

Her articles, research papers, columns, and opinion pieces frequently appear in leading national and international newspapers and journals.