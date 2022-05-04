UrduPoint.com

MNA Sends To Jail On Judicial Remand: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Duty Magistrate Attock on Wednesday issued order to send Member National Assembly (MNA), Sheikh Rashid Shafique to jail on judicial remand.

According to police, the accused Sheikh Rashid Shafique was presented before the court for hearing of the case filed against him on raising slogans against the ruling party of PML-N, during visit to holy mosque.

During hearing, the court rejected the physical remand requested by Police for further investigation.

The duty magistrate, also expressed resentment over police for not recovering mobile phone and other material, from the accused. It is pertinent to mention here that the MNA was arrested by Police in Islamabad on April 30.

