MNA Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of journalist Gulshan Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senior journalist Gulshan Shaikh.

In her condolence message on Thursday, Shazia Marri said that it was shocking and sad news for her to know about the death of senior journalist Gulshan Sheikh and she expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

Ms Marri added that Gulshan Sheikh was a brave journalist who had rendered outstanding services in the field of journalism. Shazia Marri offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the higher ranks in the heaven to departed soul and patience to the family members on this irreparable loss.