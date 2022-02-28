MNA Sheikh Khurram negates fake news

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad has strongly criticised a fake news attributed to him that he had decided to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad has strongly criticised a fake news attributed to him that he had decided to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a video message on Monday the MNA said that he started his political career from PTI and stated that he would remain affiliated with his party as long as he would live.

He said that he had full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that his entire family was also with him.

He said that a private tv channel had broadcast a fake and bogus news without any verification. Therefore, all PTI activists, sympathizers as well as his close relatives and friends should ignore the fake information, Khurram Shahzad stressed.