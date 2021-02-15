MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributes Rs 1.8m cheques among 119 special persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributed cheques worth Rs 1.8 million among 119 persons with disabilities here at Qasar-e-Behbood Social Welfare Department, on Monday.

He said that rehabilitation of special persons for making them useful citizens of society was among top priorities of the government.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Director Social Welfare Farrukh Rizwan, Deputy Director Farooq Butt, In-charge centre Khalida Rafique and other officers of Social Welfare Department were also present.

The DC said the district administration was trying to rehabilitate special persons and provide them facilities.

The purpose of establishing a district committee is to ensure provision of financial assistance to the disabled persons among other benefits.

He said that financial assistance would also be provided to the disabled and helpless people through the programme. He said that 3% quota for persons with disabilities was being implemented in the government departments.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Farooq Butt said that in the case of more than one special person in one home, financial assistance would be provided to all individuals.