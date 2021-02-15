UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad Distributes Rs 1.8m Cheques Among 119 Special Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributes Rs 1.8m cheques among 119 special persons

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributed cheques worth Rs 1.8 million among 119 persons with disabilities here at Qasar-e-Behbood Social Welfare Department, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributed cheques worth Rs 1.8 million among 119 persons with disabilities here at Qasar-e-Behbood Social Welfare Department, on Monday.

He said that rehabilitation of special persons for making them useful citizens of society was among top priorities of the government.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Director Social Welfare Farrukh Rizwan, Deputy Director Farooq Butt, In-charge centre Khalida Rafique and other officers of Social Welfare Department were also present.

The DC said the district administration was trying to rehabilitate special persons and provide them facilities.

The purpose of establishing a district committee is to ensure provision of financial assistance to the disabled persons among other benefits.

He said that financial assistance would also be provided to the disabled and helpless people through the programme. He said that 3% quota for persons with disabilities was being implemented in the government departments.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Farooq Butt said that in the case of more than one special person in one home, financial assistance would be provided to all individuals.

Related Topics

National Assembly Muhammad Ali All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

13 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

14 minutes ago

Specialized training course for library profession ..

4 minutes ago

UK Conservative Lawmaker Calls For Pubs, Restauran ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.