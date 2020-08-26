MNA Sher Ali Arbab Calls On PM
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.
Belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the MNA from NA-30 (Peshawar-IV) discussed with Prime Minister Khan the matters related to his constituency.
