MNA Sher Ali Arbab calls on PM

Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

Belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the MNA from NA-30 (Peshawar-IV) discussed with Prime Minister Khan the matters related to his constituency.

/932