MNA Stresses To Set Up Police Service Center At Kalarsyedan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:22 PM

Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday stressed on the importance of setting up a police service center in the area of Kalarsydan in line with the better service delivery with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday stressed on the importance of setting up a police service center in the area of Kalarsydan in line with the better service delivery with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit to Police Line Headquarters Rawalpindi here Tuesday said the Rawalpindi police has done a commendable job in tracing the incidents of robbery in the area of Cantt police station in 24 hours and recovering cash amount of Rs 7 million.

The MNA expressed special interest in Protection Center for Transgender and Harassment Reporting Unit and said that the scope of these projects should be extended.

Earlier , City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed on steps to improve policing through the use of modern technology in the control room.

The Rawalpindi Police has set up an integrated system for monitoring and surveillance to control the crime, he added.

