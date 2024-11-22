MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, DC Conducts Inspection Of Food Outlets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Tahira Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Food Authority here on Friday conducted raids and inspected different food outlets in Commercial Market area.
According to a district administration spokesman, during the inspection, a food point was sealed due to extremely poor cleanliness arrangements.
One food point was imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,000, he added.
He informed that the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and fines were being imposed.
During inspection, notices were also issued, the spokesman said.
The elements playing with the health and lives of the citizens do not deserve any concession, Tahira Aurangzeb said.
Punjab Food Authority is doing a very good job and making efforts to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens including milk, meat and other edibles in the open market, Tahira Aurangzeb said.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu42 seconds ago
-
3 khwarij killed in IBO in Bannu: ISPR45 seconds ago
-
LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation47 seconds ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for modernization of education, research57 seconds ago
-
Two new polio cases reported in D.I Khan11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Mission spokesman deplores Kurram attack that leaves several dead11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, four others injured as roof collapsed21 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet21 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case51 minutes ago
-
Nine shot in rivals firing1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case1 hour ago