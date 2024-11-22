MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, DC conducts inspection of food outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Tahira Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Food Authority here on Friday conducted raids and inspected different food outlets in Commercial Market area.

According to a district administration spokesman, during the inspection, a food point was sealed due to extremely poor cleanliness arrangements.

One food point was imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,000, he added.

He informed that the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and fines were being imposed.

During inspection, notices were also issued, the spokesman said.

The elements playing with the health and lives of the citizens do not deserve any concession, Tahira Aurangzeb said.

Punjab Food Authority is doing a very good job and making efforts to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens including milk, meat and other edibles in the open market, Tahira Aurangzeb said.