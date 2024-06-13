Open Menu

MNA Terms Federal Budget 'public-friendly'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Thursday termed the budget 2024-25 'public friendly', as it reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision for people's welfare of the country where salaried class' rights were being protected.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the working class as well as pensioners had been given a reasonable raise in their wages, which was an appreciable measure.

Unlike the previous budgets, this government’s budget will reduce the gap between the rich and the poor segments of society, she said, adding that the funds approved in the budget for development projects will open a new era of progress and prosperity, MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said.

He said the Federal government had presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees, she mentioned.

He also hailed the increased allocation of the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme and congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet for announcing a historical budget. She hoped that the government would carry forward the mission to facilitate the common man.

The federal budget measures would strengthen the economy and reduce the hardship of weak segments of the society, he added.

