MNA Terms Federal Budget 'public-friendly'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Thursday termed the budget 2024-25 'public friendly', as it reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision for people's welfare of the country where salaried class' rights were being protected.
Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the working class as well as pensioners had been given a reasonable raise in their wages, which was an appreciable measure.
Unlike the previous budgets, this government’s budget will reduce the gap between the rich and the poor segments of society, she said, adding that the funds approved in the budget for development projects will open a new era of progress and prosperity, MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said.
He said the Federal government had presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees, she mentioned.
He also hailed the increased allocation of the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme and congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet for announcing a historical budget. She hoped that the government would carry forward the mission to facilitate the common man.
The federal budget measures would strengthen the economy and reduce the hardship of weak segments of the society, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowerment of youth through skill based education key to progress of6 minutes ago
-
Empowerment of youth through skill based education key to country's progress6 minutes ago
-
Permission mandatory for sacrificial animals’ hide collection on Eid46 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed46 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to provide all necessary facilities at One Window46 minutes ago
-
Mumtaz Ali Shah sworn in as Federal Insurance Ombudsman46 minutes ago
-
Legislators urge govt to provide maximum relief to masses56 minutes ago
-
ADC for intensifying operation against power theft1 hour ago
-
SHO among four policemen injured in firing1 hour ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to give constructive suggestions for federal budget2 hours ago
-
Meeting held to abolish Corporal Punishment in educational institutions2 hours ago
-
DCs told to ensure best cleanliness on Eid2 hours ago