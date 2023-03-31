MNA thanks Prime Minister over withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Independent lawmaker in the National Assembly Muhammad Aslam Bhootani on Friday thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the government's decision to withdraw the curative review reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He said that the matter regarding the withdrawal of this reference was raised by him in the House and the request was made to Speaker National Assembly to convey this message to Prime Minister. He thanked Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for forwarding this message.

MNA Aslam Bhootani said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is from Balochistan and he would be the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar laid the Fiscal Policy Statement, 2023, Debt Policy Statement, 2023 and Performance Monitoring Report FY 2021-22, as required by sections 6 and 7 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005 and Section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

A calling attention notice was deferred due to ministerial absence which was regarding an increase in the prices of edible items in the month of Ramzan in the country.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on April 3, 2023 (Monday) at 02:00 p.m.