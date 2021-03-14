UrduPoint.com
MNA Tiwana Discusses Uplift Of His Constituency With CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

MNA Tiwana discusses uplift of his constituency with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khushab Malik Muhammad Ehsan-Ullah Tiwana Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the political situation and development issues of his constituency.

The MNA congratulated the CM on the victory in chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

The chief minister said that the Senate election exposed so-called opposition. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan knocked down his opponents with his political wisdom. He said that Pakistan Tehrerk-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only real and popular political force of people. He said that the opponents should now wait for election 2023 calmly.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing the agenda of public service.

Comprehensive development packages were being chalked out for every district of Punjab, he said, adding that every backward city including Khushab would be taken into the mainstream. The government is focusing on betterment of education and health sectors besides improving the infrastructure.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was working for uplift of the poor and deprived sections of society. More development projects would be launched for Punjab in the coming days. Buzdar said that he would visit Khushab soon.

