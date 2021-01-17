UrduPoint.com
MNA Urges Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Barbarism In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Ameer Sultan Sunday urged the international community to take notice of the increasing barbarism of India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said Kashmiris were brave people and the blood of martyrs would not go in vain.

He said Kashmiris' struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation was continued and their voice could not be silenced by force.

Replying to a question, he said the people of Kashmir would get their right to self-determination.

Replying to another question, PTI MNA Muhammad Ameer Sultan said Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren for their struggle of self-determination.

