MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM project success

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dhareshuk urged upon masses for making Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'clean and Green Pakistan' campaign successful by planting maximum saplings.

He expressed these views after plantation at Danish school Fazal pur along with MPAs Sardar Farooq Draeshuk and Sardar Awais Draeshuk here.

He said that each one of us was ready to render sacrifice for country's stability and progress.

With unity, Pakistanis will defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy, he stated.

Principal Danish School Muhammad Akram also planted saplings along with parliamentarians.