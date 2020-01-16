MNA urges PPP leaders to resolve irrigation, road infrastructure, garbage issues of Sindh

Member National Assembly (MNA), Ramesh Kumar Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to resolve the irrigation, road infrastructure and garbage issues of rural and urban areas of Sindh besides Karachi city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Ramesh Kumar Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to resolve the irrigation, road infrastructure and garbage issues of rural and urban areas of Sindh besides Karachi city. Addressing issues of the people of their respective Constituencies were the responsibility of the PPP government in Sindh and they should focus on improving situation there, he stated while speaking in a tv news channel programe.

The hospitals in Sindh did not have any vaccination of dog biting while the irrigation system was not up to the mark, he added.

The police system in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh was much better than other parts of the country, he claimed.

In reply to a question, he suggested the Opposition to avoid criticizing the positive working of incumbent government.

Ramesh Kumar said that reciprocal respect and unity would help address the problems of the common man.

The PPP, he said had the art to project the works done by its government in the past but in fact, the provincial government run by PPP did not have any major progress to show to the people.

The MNA said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should highlight the projects like "Ahsas" programe, health card facility for poor families, and "Kamyab Jawan" schemes for uplifting youth of the country.

He admitted that existing system had some weaknesses.

He underlined the need for collective efforts and unity to improve the situation in all sectors.