MNA Urges PTI To Avoid Using Social Media For Maligning Public Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid using social media tools for maligning public institutions.
Promoting politics of hatred among masses could be harmful for country’s development and economy, he said while talking
to a private television channel. PTI had adopted different strategies and tactics to create unrest in the country, he said.
In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said that PTI had already used various cards to gain personal interest. He further said that PTI leaders could not achieve success in their sinister design.
