Open Menu

MNA Urges PTI To Avoid Using Social Media For Maligning Public Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

MNA urges PTI to avoid using social media for maligning public institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid using social media tools for maligning public institutions.

Promoting politics of hatred among masses could be harmful for country’s development and economy, he said while talking

to a private television channel. PTI had adopted different strategies and tactics to create unrest in the country, he said.

In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said that PTI had already used various cards to gain personal interest. He further said that PTI leaders could not achieve success in their sinister design.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Muslim TV

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

2 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

2 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

3 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

3 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

3 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

3 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

3 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

7 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan