Open Menu

MNA Urges PTI To Use Parliamentary Forum To Resolve Political Issues

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 11:07 PM

MNA urges PTI to use parliamentary forum to resolve political issues

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for resolving political issues.

The PTI should avoid choosing undemocratic way for addressing political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on past mistakes of PTI, he said that PTI had prepared plan to attack on national institutions on May 9. Today, it seems that PTI had learnt from past mistakes, he observed. He said the PTI should adopt parliamentary and constitutional way to address public interest matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan