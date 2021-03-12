UrduPoint.com
MNA Uzma Riaz Commends NH&MP's Traffic Awareness Drive Through Paintings

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:33 PM

MNA Uzma Riaz commends NH&MP's traffic awareness drive through paintings

Member National Assembly (MNA) Uzma Riaz Friday said that encouraging Pakistani talent was a good step by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) which should be followed by other departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Uzma Riaz Friday said that encouraging Pakistani talent was a good step by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) which should be followed by other departments.

She said Motorway Police was a symbol of safety and their road safety events had led to a reduction in road accidents.

She was addressing a painting exhibition jointly organized by NH&MP and a private tv channel at NH&MP headquarters here.

She said the road safety awareness campaign through painting exhibition is a unique idea. The youth are our future and we must take advantage of the constructive role in the society. Motorway Police has played a role by providing a platform to the youth. Such activities can promote the positive role of the youth, she expressed.

She appreciated the works of artists and said that artists are a sensitive section of the society. Moving a picture or an idea onto a canvas is a daunting task while it takes courage to create paintings to improve a particular theme or society.

Chairman of the private TV Moosa Raza Effendi said that they will continue to present the performance of institutions through public-private partnership. We will try to bridge the gap between institutions and the public and will build trust between the two, he added.

In his address, Syed Mustahasan Abbas Kazmi, Chief Executive of the channel said, "We have organized this painting exhibition to pay tribute to our officers and martyrs." We are grateful to Motorway Police for putting our idea into practice. SP National Highways and Motorway Police Syed Farrukh Raza Shah said that the Motorway Police would continue to cooperate with these artists. We will also continue to fulfil our responsibilities to reduce traffic accidents on all highways including motorways. Our young people are capable and hardworking and it is a pleasure to cooperate with them, he said. He further add that the NH&MP has earned a good name and reputation not only at home but also abroad through its hard work day and night and by serving and protecting the people. Immediate provision modern and timely relief facilities is the hallmark of Motorway Police, he added. Certificates and gifts were distributed among the painters at the end of the ceremony while shields were given to the guests of honor.

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Commander Uzma Khalid from Pakistan Navy, Muhammad Raziq Khan Akhon Khel Councilor UC 39, Shehzad Saden Chief Executive Children of Adam, Ahsan Marketing Manager Bykea and others.

