MNA Uzma Riaz says encouraging talent good step of NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Uzma Riaz on Friday said that encouraging Pakistani talent was a good step of National Highways and Motorway Police. Addressing a painting exhibition jointly organized by NHMP and Blue tv here she said that other departments should also follow it.

The MNA added that Motorway Police were a symbol of safety and their road safety events had proved helpful in reduction in road accidents.

She said that the road safety awareness campaign through painting exhibition was a unique idea. The youth are future of the nation and it should take advantage of the constructive role in the society.

She said that the Motorway Police had played a role by providing a platform to the youth. Such activities can promote the positive role of the youth.

She appreciated the works of artists and said that artists were a sensitive section of the society. Moving a picture or an idea onto a canvas is a daunting task while it takes courage to create paintings to improve a particular theme or society.

Chairman Blue TV Moosa Raza Effendi said that they would continue to present the performance of institutions through public-private partnership and try to bridge the gap between institutions and the public and will build trust between the two.

In his address, Syed Mustahasan Abbas Kazmi, Chief Executive of Blue TV, said, "We have organized this painting exhibition to pay tribute to our officers and martyrs.We are grateful to Motorway Police for putting our idea into practice. SP National Highways and Motorway Police Syed Farrukh Raza Shah said that the Motorway Police will continue to cooperate with these artists. "We will also continue to fulfil our responsibilities to reduce traffic accidents on all highways including motorways. Our young people are capable and hardworking and it is a pleasure to cooperate with them."He further said that National Highways and Motorways Police has earned a good name and reputation not only at home but also abroad through its hard work by serving and protecting the people. Certificates and gifts were distributed among the painters at the end of the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Commander Uzma Khalid from Pakistan Navy, Muhammad Raziq Khan Akhon Khel Councilor UC 39, Shehzad Saden Chief Executive Children of Adam, Ahsan Marketing Manager Bykea and others.