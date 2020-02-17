UrduPoint.com
MNA Visits Bus Terminal To Check Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, along with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, visited the General Bus Stand and checked the process of polio vaccine administration to children under five years of age

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, along with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, visited the General Bus Stand and checked the process of polio vaccine administration to children under five years of age.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all-out measures to save children from crippling disease.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, Secretary RTA Zameer Husain, Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib-Ullah and other officers were also present.

