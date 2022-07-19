UrduPoint.com

MNA Visits Floods-stricken Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Central Secretary Finance Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi visited Toba Achakzai area of Balochistan and reviewed the damages caused by the torrential rains and flash floods.

Member National Assembly Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi met the rain-affected people in remote areas and reassured them that the grievances of the affected areas will be conveyed to the Federal government and NDMA for compensation.

"The people will not be left alone in the hour of difficulty and their grievances will be redressed," he assured.

