MNA visits PHA headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Karamat Khokhar on Friday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Headquarters Jillani Park and reviewed beautification of the provincial capital.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi briefed him about renovation and green work carried out in parks.

The PHA was utilizing all available resources to enhance beauty of the city by renovating its parks and green areas, the DG said.

MNA Malik Karamat also assured of funds which will be provided for rehabilitation of parks andinstructed the PHA to gear up horticulture work.