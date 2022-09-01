MNA visits rain hit areas of Rural taluka

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's Member National Assembly Syed Tariq Shah Jamote Thursday visited the rain-affected areas in his constituency and took stock of the damage caused by the flash floods.

The MNA during his visit to Goths Wodh, Halipota, Tando Qaiser, Tando Jam, Masu Bhurgari and Chandan Mori and Husri assured the people that they would not be left alone in the difficult time.

He said that the entire province was affected by the recent heavy rains and the provincial government was using all its resources to help the victims.

He said the Rural was the worst affected taluka of Hyderabad where breaches were occured in Husri, Rahuki and Miani which were plugged timely.

He said irrigation branches were overflowed after drainage of the rain water into these canals which caused heavy losses.