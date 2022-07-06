UrduPoint.com

MNA Visits Vegetable, Fruit Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MNA visits vegetable, fruit markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :MNA Chuadhry Hamid Hameed on Wednesday visited different bazaars, and fruit and vegetables markets to check prices of daily use items.

He also observed the auction in fruit and vegetable markets besides visiting various shops to check standard and quality of items.

He said the country was making progress under the leadership of Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharif and the government was taking measures for welfare of the masses.

