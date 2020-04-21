UrduPoint.com
MNA Vows To Provide Financial Aid To Needy Of District

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 PM

MNA vows to provide financial aid to needy of district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Member National Assembly Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has said that in order to provide financial assistance to poor and needy people of district has finalized.

Initially the list of 45,000 deserving families had been compiled, out of which Names of 8,197 destitute families have been approved in first phase for Federal Ehsas sponsorship programme, while remaining families would also be included in Ehsas cash programme.

MNA Ali Nawaz vowed ,no deserving family of district will be deprived of enrolled in cash assistance programme.

