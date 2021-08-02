UrduPoint.com

MNA Warns India Against Use Of Force Against Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MNA warns India against use of force against Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir has said that no freedom movement can be crushed with force and India should avoid using force in Illegally Occupied Jammmu & Kashmir for suppressing the voice of freedom. Otherwise, it will lose its entity on the world map soon, he warned.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that freedom of occupied Kashmir was imperative for peaceful atmosphere in the region. Therefore, the international forces should play their role to ensure right of self-determination and freedom to Kashmiri people.

He said that entire Pakistani nation was strongly protesting against the Indian aggression in IIOJK (India Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) and they would continue moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiri brethren at all forums.

Kashmiri people would get their right to self-determination and freedom very soon as their unprecedented sacrifices will not go waste at all, he added.

