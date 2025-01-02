MNA Welcomes Court Decision In Bail Case Of Abuse Suspect
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Member of the National Assembly and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), on Thursday welcomed the decision of Lahore High Court justice for denying pre-arrest bail to a abuse
suspect.
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan lauded the ruling as a pivotal moment in creating societal consciousness about the gravity of such heinous crimes.
"Rape is not merely a barbaric violation of an individual’s sanctity but an assault on the collective conscience of
society," stated MNA Dr.
Nikhat Shakeel Khan.
She praised Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for his insightful recognition of this grim reality, emphasizing that his decision not only fortifies the rule of law but also underscores the necessity of safeguarding the vulnerable.
The Convenor reiterated the PCCR's unwavering commitment to push for legislation to further fortify legal protections for children and women and create an environment where justice prevails.
