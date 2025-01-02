Open Menu

MNA Welcomes Court Decision In Bail Case Of Abuse Suspect

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MNA welcomes court decision in bail case of abuse suspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Member of the National Assembly and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), on Thursday welcomed the decision of Lahore High Court justice for denying pre-arrest bail to a abuse

suspect.

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan lauded the ruling as a pivotal moment in creating societal consciousness about the gravity of such heinous crimes.

"Rape is not merely a barbaric violation of an individual’s sanctity but an assault on the collective conscience of

society," stated MNA Dr.

Nikhat Shakeel Khan.

She praised Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for his insightful recognition of this grim reality, emphasizing that his decision not only fortifies the rule of law but also underscores the necessity of safeguarding the vulnerable.

The Convenor reiterated the PCCR's unwavering commitment to push for legislation to further fortify legal protections for children and women and create an environment where justice prevails.

Related Topics

National Assembly Lahore High Court Saleem Sheikh Shakeel Women

Recent Stories

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

3 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

5 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

5 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan