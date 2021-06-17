MNA welcomes huge development funding for south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar Thursday welcomed the enhanced development allocation for Punjab, particularly the southern areas and hoped that it would trigger a new era of infrastructure uplift in the province.

In a statement issued here, Dehar said that the new budget 2021-22 carried Rs 560 billion for development with 66 percent increase and would benefit people from all sectors of life including farmers, industrialists, employees and those associated with other professions.

The legislator from NA-153 constituency of Multan said that south Punjab was a stronghold of PTI and the government had allocated 35 percent of the development allocation for this area that would be invested only on South Punjab projects.

He criticized opposition for undue criticism on budget and said that they should first look into their own financial wrongdoings before raising objections on budget 2021-22.