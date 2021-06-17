UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Welcomes Huge Development Funding For South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

MNA welcomes huge development funding for south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar Thursday welcomed the enhanced development allocation for Punjab, particularly the southern areas and hoped that it would trigger a new era of infrastructure uplift in the province.

In a statement issued here, Dehar said that the new budget 2021-22 carried Rs 560 billion for development with 66 percent increase and would benefit people from all sectors of life including farmers, industrialists, employees and those associated with other professions.

The legislator from NA-153 constituency of Multan said that south Punjab was a stronghold of PTI and the government had allocated 35 percent of the development allocation for this area that would be invested only on South Punjab projects.

He criticized opposition for undue criticism on budget and said that they should first look into their own financial wrongdoings before raising objections on budget 2021-22.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Budget All From Government Billion NA-153 Opposition

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

55 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

55 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

1 hour ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

1 hour ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

2 hours ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.