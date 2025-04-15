ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) MNA Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's successful visit to Belarus, saying it has opened new avenues of bilateral cooperation and provided employment opportunities for 150,000 Pakistani youngsters.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad speaking to ptv news channel highlighted that the visit has paved the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, with potential opportunities in various sectors.

The agreements signed during the visit aim to boost trade, economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges between the two countries, he mentioned.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said the MOUs signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Belarus will be highly beneficial for Pakistan, opening new avenues for economic cooperation and providing employment opportunities for 150,000 Pakistani youngsters.

MNA Asia Naz Tanoli also lauded and emphasized that this development will not only boost Pakistan's economy but also enhance the country's diplomatic relations with Belarus.

Tanoli emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Belarus will provide the best opportunities for Pakistani youngsters.

She highlighted the potential for cooperation in various sectors, including education and training programs, which can benefit the youth.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, MNA, also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's successful visit to Belarus, describing it as fruitful.

He emphasized that the agreements signed during the visit will open new avenues for economic cooperation and provide employment opportunities for 150,000 Pakistani youngsters.

The agreements will further cement existing cooperation and diversify bilateral ties, with a focus on enhancing agricultural cooperation to boost crop yields, promoting industrial partnerships, and driving economic development through seminars and scientific collaboration, he mentioned.

"I wholeheartedly welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's successful visit to Belarus, which has paved the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus. The agreements signed during the visit will unlock new opportunities for economic growth, trade and cultural exchange, ultimately benefiting our nation", Said Anjum Aqeel MNA

I commend the Prime Minister's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore new avenues for mutual benefit, he added.

Shehla Raza also expressed hope that the MOUs signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Belarus will be effectively implemented, ultimately benefiting the nation through enhanced economic cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange.

Khail Das further commended the government's efforts, describing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Belarus as a significant step forward.

The agreements signed during the visit are expected to yield fruitful results, strengthening Pakistan's economy and opening up new opportunities for the nation's youth, he added.

By fostering stronger ties with Belarus, Pakistan aims to boost trade, agriculture and technological cooperation, ultimately benefiting the country and its people, he mentioned.