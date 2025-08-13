Open Menu

MNA Yaqoob Nasir Inaugurates Solar System For Duki Mosques

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A solar system was inaugurated for all the mosques of Duki city with the funds of senior leader of the Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir.

Regular work has been started in this regard under the leadership of his son Sardarzada Ayub Khan Nasir.

In the first phase, solar systems will be installed in all the mosques from Nasirabad-II to Killi Maulvi Abdullah Kharoti, while after that, in the second phase, solar systems will also be installed in all the mosques from Selazi Killi Balochan to Killi Karoti.

It should be noted that for now, these solar systems will be installed only for mosques in funds of MNA Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir.

