Open Menu

MNA Zahra Fatemi Calls On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

MNA Zahra Fatemi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Zahra Faetmi lauded the prime minister for the launch of PM's Initiative for Women Empowerment and provision of laptops, scholarships, interest-free loans and the launch of entrepreneurship programmes for the talented youth of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

She also apprised the prime minister of the issues during the entry tests to medical colleges (MDCAT) to which the latter directed the relevant authorities to immediately resolve the students' issues in this regard.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Women Media

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

14 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

12 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

12 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

6 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

6 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

6 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan