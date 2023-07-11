MNA Zahra Fatemi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Zahra Faetmi lauded the prime minister for the launch of PM's Initiative for Women Empowerment and provision of laptops, scholarships, interest-free loans and the launch of entrepreneurship programmes for the talented youth of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

She also apprised the prime minister of the issues during the entry tests to medical colleges (MDCAT) to which the latter directed the relevant authorities to immediately resolve the students' issues in this regard.