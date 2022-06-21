UrduPoint.com

MNA Zaib Jaffar Calls On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 07:03 PM

MNA Zaib Jaffar calls on PM

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zaib Jaffar Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zaib Jaffar Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, political situation in the country and the issues pertaining to her constituency were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Zaib Jaffar proposed for an extension of jail in Rahim Yar Khan whereas issues related to the promotion of girls' education and climate change were also discussed.

Separately, Mehmood Bashir Virk, MNA also called on the prime minister.

