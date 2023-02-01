UrduPoint.com

MNA Zubaida Jalal Appointed PBF Vice Chairperson, Balochistan Chapter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Member National Assembly of Pakistan and former federal minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has been appointed as 'Vice Chairperson' of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter on Wednesday.

In 1993, her services were recognized by Government of Pakistan and honored with Pride of Performance Award for education by the President of Pakistan. She has authored many publications including papers on Baloch Embroidery and Poverty alleviation.

She also strongly advocated for the support of liberal philosophy, "Enlightened Moderation" and noted that "Extremism is a barrier to development and an enlightened moderation is the key to globalization".

On the appointment, PBF Vice Chairperson Zubaida Jalal said she would tirelessly put her effort into the revival of Balochistan's economic development as the province was neglected in regard to trade and industrial facilities.

Zubaida Jalal also invited industrialists of Karachi and Punjab to start export-oriented business ventures in Balochistan, particularly the Gwadar to explore the untapped potential of the province.

