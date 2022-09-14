UrduPoint.com

MNA Zubaida Jalal Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 10:12 PM

MNA Zubaida Jalal calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday said that unfortunately Pakistan was one of the countries in the world facing the challenges of severe climate change

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday said that unfortunately Pakistan was one of the countries in the world facing the challenges of severe climate change.

From the latest data of our national organization NDMA and PDMA, it was known that there has been a lot of loss of life and property across the country, he expressed these views while talking to Member of National Assembly (MNA) Zubaida Jalal who called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that if international organizations do not provide us with timely help and guidance in devising a comprehensive strategy and strengthening the infrastructure to deal with the dangerous challenges of climate change, then the entire region might face many difficulties.

He said we would never forget the international organizations and countries that provided immediate relief and rehabilitation assistance in the difficult situation caused by the recent devastating rains and floods.

Jan Muhammad Jamali urged wealthy and philanthropic people to come forward to help the flood victims in this difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan World Quetta Governor Flood Rains

Recent Stories

Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

44 seconds ago
 Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Mon ..

Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Monday

46 seconds ago
 CDC Sees Decline in Growth of New Monkeypox Cases ..

CDC Sees Decline in Growth of New Monkeypox Cases in US - Director

48 seconds ago
 PM to seek UN, int'l community support for relief, ..

PM to seek UN, int'l community support for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit p ..

49 seconds ago
 England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for ..

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for T20I series

16 minutes ago
 NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim- ..

NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmis ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.