MNA Zubaida Jalal calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday said that unfortunately Pakistan was one of the countries in the world facing the challenges of severe climate change.

From the latest data of our national organization NDMA and PDMA, it was known that there has been a lot of loss of life and property across the country, he expressed these views while talking to Member of National Assembly (MNA) Zubaida Jalal who called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that if international organizations do not provide us with timely help and guidance in devising a comprehensive strategy and strengthening the infrastructure to deal with the dangerous challenges of climate change, then the entire region might face many difficulties.

He said we would never forget the international organizations and countries that provided immediate relief and rehabilitation assistance in the difficult situation caused by the recent devastating rains and floods.

Jan Muhammad Jamali urged wealthy and philanthropic people to come forward to help the flood victims in this difficult time.