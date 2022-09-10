UrduPoint.com

MNA,MPA's Visits Flood Hit Areas Of Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 09:05 PM

MNA,MPA's visits flood hit areas of Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Shamim Ara Panhwer and members from Sindh assembly Saturday visited various rain-hit areas of Taluka Jhudo, Dighri, Mirwah Gorchani and Tando Jan Muhammad.

During a detailed visit, they met with the flood victims and inquired about the relief and drainage of water from their houses after the rains.

The PPP representatives distributed relief items among the flood victims.

Local leaders of Pakistan People's Party, District General Secretary Mir Hasan Dhunkai, Information Secretary Abdul Salam Memon and Administrator of Jhadu Town Committee Munir Mungi and others were also with them during the visit.

