MNAs acknowledge economic growth, stress for maximum relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the National Assembly Thursday continued debate on the Federal budget 2021-22, acknowledging the economic growth and stressing the need for giving maximum relief to the common man in the next fiscal plan.

They said the world institutions were appreciating Pakistan's performance on the economic front despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari termed the budget a pro-people and said in the budgetary proposals the minimum wages of labourers had been increased to Rs 20,000 per month and the salaries of the government employees by 10 percent.

She said the world institutions were also now recognizing the economic performance of the country, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was the pride of Pakistan who always thought for the next generations and not the next elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her budget speech, said the government could not fulfill the promises it made for the construction of five million houses and provision of ten million jobs to the youth.

Hina Rabbani Khar of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) criticized the government's economic and foreign policies and alleged that the government was pursuing a regressive taxation system.

PTI lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani urged all political parties to evolve consensus on electoral reforms through mutual consultation. He said that the country was facing various challenges on external and internal fronts and it was the need of the hour to resolve the issues with consensus.

He commended the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanveer Hussain said that taxes of Rs.

380 billion had been imposed in the current budget while the government negated its own stance and approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He demanded of the government to take parliament into confidence on the major issues and focus on poor-friendly policies.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan faced many challenges and greater unity was needed to overcome them, and asked the government to ensure provision of maximum relief to the common man in the budget with special focus on public welfare projects.

PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a great leader who steered out the country from challenges including economic crisis. He demanded allocation of more funds for South Punjab and alleged Multan was ignored in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Deharr asked to promote agricultural products and fruit of Multan and increase their exports. He appreciated the federal budget 2021-22 that carried a number of incentives for the farmers and agriculturists.

He suggested introducing an effective agri-management system in the country, adding that agriculture sector related research should be carried out in the fields of South Punjab instead of Islamabad to get better results. He said rules of business should be signed for functioning of South Punjab Secretariats in Multan and Bahawalpur.

PPPP legislator Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani said that there would be no compromise in finality of the Prophethood (PBUD) as it is our faith. Before coming into power, he said the government made several claims but it did not fulfill promises with the public.

PML-N legislator Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that Parliament was the supreme institution and it should be made authoritative in real terms to protect the rights of people who elected them.

