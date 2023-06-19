MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways for Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Members of the National Assembly on Monday appreciated the government for proposing significant relief measures for the common man and allocating unprecedented development funds in the Federal Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly on Monday appreciated the government for proposing significant relief measures for the common man and allocating unprecedented development funds in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

Participating in the budget debate in the Lower House of the Parliament, they sought development projects especially the missing facilities of motorways for the Balochistan province to end the sense of deprivation of its people.

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf's Ms Asiya Azeem, while strongly condemning the May 9 riots, demanded that no leniency should be given to the culprits involved in the heinous act. She also expressed deep grief over the boat accident in which scores of Pakistanis lost their lives.

She said Pakistan had been borrowing massively for the last 75 years as the national economy remained dependent on foreign loans. "We cannot achieve economic stability till date," she added.

She said inward foreign remittances also witnessed sharp decrease last year.

Asiya Azeem said a meager amount of Rs 5 billion was earmarked for women in the budget, who were 51 percent of the country's population.

She suggested that a separate ministry for women should be set up and lauded the government for announcing tax exemption for businesswomen.

The PTI MNA also appreciated the government for enhancing salaries and pensions of the employees, however, urged for taking steps to control inflation which had surged to 38 percent.

Minister of State for Power Division Muhammad Hashmi Notezai, while expressing grief over the boat tragedy, said the people had to resort to illegal ways to reach the European countries for better job opportunities and due to increasing unemployment tendency in the country.

He said Balochistan was blessed with many natural resources, but the local people were not getting any benefits from them. Their livelihood largely depended on agriculture and border trade as there was no industry in the province, he added.

The minister urged the government to ease border trade, besides paying special attention to the creation of job opportunities in the province. The missing persons issue should be addressed on urgent basis, he added.

Notezai claimed that no major project was announced for Balochistan in the budget. Liquefied Natural Gas plants should be installed in areas where no gas facility was available, he added.

He said no fund was earmarked for village electrification, construction of dams and health facility for Balochistan.

He demanded that 100 per cent releases should be ensured for all ongoing and new projects for their completion at earliest. The victims of last year's flash flood had not been compensated, and the government should take steps to redress their problems, he added.

