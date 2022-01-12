MNAs ask Govt to revisit finance supplementary bill

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday urged the government to revisit the finance supplementary bill-2021, keeping in view the hardships of the common man

They were of the view that the bill would cause further inflation and affect the general public due to increase in the prices of various items of daily use.

Participating in the debate on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2021 that was aimed at amending certain laws relating to taxes and duties, Shahida Akhtar Ali of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) said tax exemptions of Rs 343 billion as suggested in the bill would would put extra burden on the common man.

The tax exemptions should be kept intact to provide relief to the common man in getting basic necessities of life, including powdered milk, bakery items and other edibles and items, she added.

Kishwar Zehra of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) said the government should focus on reducing expenditures as taxes on essential items would not only affect the people.

She urged the government to review the bill, keeping in view the hardships of the common man.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) mentioned that during the last 30-35 years, probably there were only two elected representatives - Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Asad Umer of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who served as finance minister for a short period.

He claimed that besides withdrawal of Rs 350 tax exemptions on essential commodities, the bill would halt development projects of Rs 200 billion.