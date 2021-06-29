UrduPoint.com
MNAs Belonging To Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Call On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Defence Malik Anwar Taj, MNAs Imran Khattak, Junaid Akbar, Shaukat Ali, Saleem Rehman, Arbab Amir and Khial Zaman were present in the meeting.

Matters relating to the problems of relevant Constituencies and the ongoing development projects were discussed in the meeting.

