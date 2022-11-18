UrduPoint.com

MNAs Blamed HESCO For Troubling People With Unscheduled Power Outage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P's) MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin have blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for troubling the people with unscheduled and extended power outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P's) MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin have blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for troubling the people with unscheduled and extended power outages.

In a statement issued here on Friday evening, the MNAs said both the domestic and commercial consumers of the company were suffering long and unscheduled outages which was affecting their domestic lives as well as their businesses.

They said 8 to 10 hours load shedding was being enforced in routine while additional outages were inflicted on the people under the garb of faults in the transmission system.

They asked Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Muhammad Khan Sohu to institute urgent reforms in order to address those problems, warning of protests if their grievances remained unheard.

The MNAs said the company should devise and strictly follow a load management schedule and that it should address the transmission faults on an urgent basis.

