Open Menu

MNAs Call For Revisions On Taxes For Agriculture, Baby Milk, Stationery Items

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

MNAs call for revisions on taxes for agriculture, baby milk, stationery items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday called on the government to revisit the increase in taxes on the agriculture sector, baby milk, salaried class, and stationery items in the budget for 2024-25.

Participating in the debate in the House, Chief Whip of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Malik Aamir Dogar urged the government to reduce taxes on essential items like milk and stationery.

Criticizing the lack of relief for both common people and businesses, he said that higher electricity bills were making difficult for exporters to compete globally due to rising production costs.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of the economy and should be more incentivized to strengthen the national economy and support the farmers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawmaker, Shahid Usman Ibrahim acknowledging both the positive and negative aspects of the budget, said that under the current challenging circumstances, the government presented a positive budget.

He said that the PML-N government saved Pakistan from financial collapse and set it on the right path, affirming that his party would continue to protect the country's interests.

Highlighting that agriculture contributes 24 percent of the GDP and involves two-thirds of the population, he said that the government had allocated Rs 5 billion for the agricultural sector in the budget.

The lawmaker also claimed that inflation dropped from 38 percent to 11.8 percent and that the stock market reached new heights, with the index hitting 78,000 points for the first time.

He stressed the importance of implementing the structural reforms mentioned by the Finance Minister and reducing government expenditures.

Another PML-N Member, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry, appreciated the government for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget under the current adverse circumstances.

He attributed the drop in inflation to 11.8 percent to the government's concrete measures over the past three to four months, adding that there had been a significant reduction in petroleum prices and anticipated further decreases, potentially bringing inflation to single digits.

Anwar-ul-Haq expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ability to tackle these economic challenges.

He stressed the urgent need for foreign investment and expressed optimism about positive outcomes from the Prime Minister's recent visits to China and other friendly countries.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Budget Agriculture Market Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

9 minutes ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

13 hours ago
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

13 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

13 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

14 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

14 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

14 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan